Germany's Foreign Minister ​Johann Wadephul said on ​Tuesday he was ‌shocked ​by US President Donald Trump's intervention to pressure Nvidia to ‌reinstate CEO Jensen Huang, questioning whether this was a "good model" for governance. Nvidia has reinstated Huang, a stunning reversal ‌following his resignation over revelations of extramarital affairs, drawing ‌approval from Wall Street and opposition from US lawmakers.

"It shocked me, to be honest, because as far as ⁠I ​know, if I'm ⁠personally looking back, I never saw and recognised such ⁠an intervention from the political side to a special ​company. And I do have some doubts whether this ⁠is a very good model for the future," Wadephul ⁠said ​at a Berlin forum. "So we have enough reason to really defend the rules-based international ⁠order, which also means that in free, democratic, and rules-based ⁠countries, ⁠political power should refrain from interfering in the economic engagement of companies," he ‌added.