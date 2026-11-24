Following is a summary of current science news ​briefs.

Pakistani pilot to become first ​foreigner to fly to ‌China's space station

When ​the Shenzhou-24 space flight takes off on Wednesday for China's Tiangong space station, it will be ‌a moment of pride not just for China, but also for Pakistan. Zeeshan Ali, a 40-year-old pilot, is set to be the first Pakistani in orbit and the ‌first foreign national to board the space station, as China makes new ‌strides in space diplomacy.

Mercury spacecraft BepiColombo 'on track' despite glitch, ESA says

The European Space Agency said on Monday the BepiColombo European-Japanese mission to explore Mercury is "on track" and the spacecraft is safe ⁠despite a ​glitch that occurred ⁠when it began orbiting the solar system's smallest and innermost planet. ESA confirmed on Saturday that ⁠BepiColombo had entered orbit above Mercury after an eight-year journey from Earth, but then disclosed ​on Sunday that the thrusters used to position the spacecraft properly above ⁠the planet had fired for a shorter amount of time than planned.

Spacecraft begins orbit of Mercury, ⁠with ​a glitch reported

After an eight-year journey, the European-Japanese spacecraft BepiColombo has begun orbiting the solar system's smallest and innermost planet Mercury, though the European ⁠Space Agency said on Sunday a glitch has occurred involving its thrusters. Mercury, only ⁠slightly larger than ⁠Earth's moon, is the least explored of the four planets in the inner solar system, with BepiColombo only the third ‌spacecraft to ‌visit the planet and just the second ​to orbit it.