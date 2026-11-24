Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Trump rewrites the lame-duck rules with flex on Nvidia CEO

President Donald Trump's intervention to restore Jensen Huang as CEO of Nvidia offered an early indication of how Trump, despite losing control of Congress to Democrats, can continue to wield power in Washington and beyond during what is traditionally considered the lame-duck phase of any presidency. Days after the Nvidia board had ruled out restoring Huang following ​a series of damaging revelations about his relations with an alleged Chinese spy and other women, Trump seized control of the narrative.

Taiwan's elections not about China, but Beijing has a lot to say

Taiwan's mayoral and county chief elections on Saturday are not directly about China, but the ruling ​party's nomination for Taipei mayor — a lawmaker wanted by Chinese police for "separatism" — has sent Beijing into a flurry of denunciations. China, which views Taiwan as its own territory but does not govern the ‌democratic island, says the ​ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Taipei candidate Puma Shen is a "traitor" who is playing up the China threat to trick people into voting for him.

Why is Sheikh Hasina's plan to return to Bangladesh contentious?

Bangladesh is wary of political spectacle prompting support for deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina if she pulls off a plan to return home on December 16 from self-imposed exile in India. Hasina would be arrested and jailed if she returned, a senior government minister told Reuters, as Bangladesh seeks her extradition "in handcuffs, and under strict surveillance".

Taiwan is psyched that Jensen Huang is back in the driver's seat at Nvidia

Taiwan, the birthplace of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, awoke on Tuesday to see its homegrown hero back as head of the company he co-founded less than two weeks after being forced out. Huang is a big star in Taiwan, home to the world's largest contract chipmaker, TSMC, and the island is a critical link in the global AI supply chain.

Israel approves flydubai's return ‌to Tel Aviv pending security clearance

Israel's Transportation Minister Miri Regev has approved the resumption of flydubai flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv pending approvals from Israeli security authorities, according to the country's transportation ministry. Regev made the decision following a visit to the United Arab Emirates by Israeli Transportation Ministry Director General Moshe Ben Zaken, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Bangladesh garment workers clash with police as pay protests shut factories

Bangladesh garment workers blocked roads in a key industrial belt on Tuesday, prompting police to fire tear gas and sound grenades as pay protests disrupted production and forced dozens of factories to suspend operations, police said. The protests over pay have triggered repeated factory shutdowns and clashes since early November in Bangladesh, the world's second-largest garment exporter after China. The disruptions are testing the cost advantage of an industry that supplies global retailers including H&M, Gap and Walmart, employs more than 4 million workers and generates more than 80% of the country's export earnings.

US envoy 'not certain' military aid to Israel will end this year as Trump promised

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has cast doubt on whether Washington would end its $3.8 billion in annual military aid to Israel by the end of this year, as promised by President Donald Trump on the day of this month's midterm elections. In his surprise announcement as voters headed to the polls on November 3, ‌Trump said he had made a deal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu several months earlier to stop providing Israel with around $4 billion in annual US funding.

Israeli airstrike kills senior Hamas security official in Gaza, Hamas sources say

An Israeli airstrike killed Naeem Abu Nahel, the director of Hamas' internal security apparatus in Gaza, in western Gaza City on Tuesday, Hamas sources said. The Israeli military and the Shin Bet domestic security service said in a joint statement they had struck a senior Hamas member, without identifying him, adding that further details would be provided later.

UK records highest number of heat-related deaths in 2026

Heat-associated deaths ‌in Britain reached 5,258 during the summer of 2026, marking the highest annual total since records began in 2016, according to the UK Health Security Agency. The toll comes after Europe experienced another summer marked by prolonged periods of extreme heat, which scientists say are becoming more frequent and intense because of climate change.

Ukraine insists attack on Russian ships in Libya was self-defence

Ukraine's foreign minister said on Tuesday a drone attack against a Russian military vessel and cargo ship in Libyan waters at the weekend was a legitimate act of self-defence, following criticism from the government in Tripoli. Andrii Sybiha said that both Russian naval vessels and cargo ships transporting military equipment were valid targets and Ukraine's right to self-defence was enshrined in the United Nations charter, Article 51.

Norway and Ukraine to expand cooperation on anti-drone system

Norway and Ukraine will expand their cooperation on a newly developed anti-drone air defence system, the Norwegian defence ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. The air defence system, known as DESNA, is developed in cooperation between Norway's Kongsberg and a Ukrainian partner, the ministry said.

Russian attack kills 2 people in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, governor says

A Russian attack killed two people in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia overnight, regional governor Mykhailo Semikin said on Tuesday. Another 40 people, including four children, were wounded in the assault, Semikin added. Images and a video on his Telegram account showed a damaged apartment building with its windows blown out and rubble on the ground.

Iraq's Zaidi emerges as risk-taker in showdowns against militias and Kurds

Just six months since taking power as a political novice, Iraq's Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has emerged as an unexpectedly bold risk-taker, ⁠launching simultaneous showdowns against armed Iran-backed Shi'ite ​militias and the semi-autonomous Kurds. The two moves put the 41-year-old multimillionaire businessman on a course for direct confrontation with two of the most powerful entrenched groups that have defied Baghdad's central ⁠control for decades.

French police officer who shot teenager will face murder trial

A French police officer will stand trial for murder in the killing of a teenager in 2023 that sparked violent protests across the country, the Versailles appeals court said on Tuesday. Officer Florian M. shot Nahel Merzouk, 17, in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on June 27, 2023, after the teenager did not comply with an order to stop his car. He later died from his wounds

Narrow majority of Germans oppose military aid to Ukraine in survey

A narrow majority of Germans oppose giving military aid to Kyiv as Russia wages war in Ukraine, a reversal from a year ago, according to a survey published by the nonprofit organisation Koerber Stiftung on Tuesday. Some 53% of Germans oppose giving aid to Ukraine while ⁠46% favour doing so, the survey said, whereas last year 39% opposed aid and 59% supported it.

Country home of Prince William and wife Kate broken into, Sun says

Intruders have broken into the country residence of Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, the Sun newspaper reported on Tuesday. The paper said police were investigating a break-in at Anmer Hall on the royal family's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, eastern England.

Number of EU laws has more than doubled since 2010, study shows

The number of European Union laws in force continued to grow in 2025, reaching a new record and having more than doubled in 15 years, according to the EU Bureaucracy Index published on Tuesday. At the end of 2025, the articles of EU regulations and directives ​in force comprised around 47,600 standard pages, up 118% since 2010, according to the study by University of Vienna Professor Stefan Wagner in collaboration with ESMT Berlin.

Analysis-India seizes Nepal flood crisis to rebuild influence as China gains ground

India is moving swiftly with aid and reconstruction grants after Nepal's devastating floods earlier this year, seizing an opportunity to rebuild influence as Prime Minister Balendra Shah's Gen Z-backed government faces its biggest test since taking power. Relations had frayed over the past decade amid border disputes and resentment over a 2015 blockade that many Nepalis blamed on New Delhi and ⁠which crippled fuel and other supplies. India has denied it was responsible.

Latvian president sees possible 'tipping point' in Ukraine war next year

Russia's war against Ukraine may reach a tipping point next year that leads to a defeat for Moscow, Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics told Reuters, citing Russia's worsening economy and growing international pressure. Rinkevics, in New York to chair the United Nations Security Council during Latvia's rotating presidency, said he did not believe Moscow was genuinely interested in ending the war and likely viewed fresh negotiations on a ceasefire as a "decoy" to continue its full-scale invasion.

Hungarian PM Magyar, Zelenskiy set to meet in western Ukraine amid thaw in ties

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said he would meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and leaders of the ethnic Hungarian minority in western Ukraine later on Tuesday, after both countries pledged to improve mutual relations. Magyar has taken ⁠a less ​confrontational stance towards Kyiv than his predecessor, Viktor Orban, since defeating him in an election in April, and the new prime minister and Zelenskiy agreed last month to put bilateral ties on a new footing.

UK prisoner admits 'cold-blooded' murder of child killer Huntley on second day of trial

A British prisoner on Tuesday admitted murdering Soham schoolgirls' killer Ian Huntley by bludgeoning him to death in a maximum-security prison earlier this year. Anthony Russell had admitted the manslaughter of Huntley and denied murder, but changed his plea at Newcastle Crown Court on the second day of his trial.

Explainer-Why is Sheikh Hasina's plan to return to Bangladesh contentious?

Bangladesh is wary of political spectacle prompting support for deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina if she pulls off a plan to return home on December 16 from self-imposed exile in India. Hasina would be arrested and jailed if she returned, a senior government minister told Reuters, as Bangladesh seeks her extradition "in handcuffs, and under strict surveillance".

China probes Shanghai party boss, Politburo's Chen Jining

Shanghai's party chief Chen Jining, a member of China's elite Politburo, is under investigation, the state-run Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday, marking the fourth member of the top leadership body to be probed since 2025. China's anti-graft watchdog is investigating Chen for "suspected severe violations of discipline and laws", Xinhua said. The phrase is a common euphemism ⁠for corruption.

Norway says there is dialogue with Ukraine regarding 'need for stability in our near areas'

Norway's Defence Minister Tore Sandvik said on Tuesday that there is an ongoing dialogue with Ukraine regarding "a need for stability in our near areas". Finland's military on Saturday said that a drone strike on a Russian cargo ship in the Baltic Sea was likely carried out by Ukraine.

From horsepower to firepower, Japan draws auto suppliers into major arms buildup

For years, Japanese manufacturer Aster made its money supplying parts for Toyota vehicles. But as the country’s auto industry struggles in the face of fierce Chinese competition, Aster has found ⁠a new niche in defense technology. Its electric motors power drones built by US military technology company Anduril, and defense work has grown to a tenth of revenue since it entered the ⁠sector last year.

Global vaccine group aims to buy 1.5 million doses of new Ebola Bundibugyo shot for Congo

The global vaccine alliance Gavi said on Tuesday it plans to buy up to 1.5 million doses of an experimental new vaccine against the rare species of the Ebola virus responsible for a huge outbreak in Congo, if it proves to be safe and effective. The vaccine, developed by Britain's University of Oxford and the Serum Institute of India, is in trials in the Democratic Republic of Congo. So far, there are no licensed treatments or vaccines for the Bundibugyo species of Ebola, which has caused the outbreak that has killed more than 5,700 people in Congo.

UK warns of Russian sabotage threat to companies that supply Ukraine

Britain's defence ministry and domestic spy agency MI5 on Tuesday issued an alert to companies which have been providing direct support to Ukraine's military that they faced an increased sabotage threat from Russia. In the highly unusual public ‌announcement, the Ministry of Defence and the National Protective Security Authority, which is part of MI5, warned companies to take ‌action to improve their security in the face of what they said was the risk posed by operatives acting for Russia.

UK targets Houthis with new sanctions

Britain on Tuesday designated the Houthis as an entity under its Yemen sanctions regime, and announced measures against four senior figures linked to the group, accusing them of involvement in ​torture, rape and other serious abuses. Britain said it announced the new sanctions after the Houthis resumed conflict in the region, including targeting Saudi Arabia civilian infrastructure