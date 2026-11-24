Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Exclusive-Peltz's Trian presses Solventum to spin off health information unit unless sale tops range

Investor Nelson Peltz wants healthcare company Solventum to spin off its Health Information Systems (HIS) unit into a standalone company unless it can sell it for a lot more than its rumored valuation range, according to a letter ​seen by Reuters. Peltz's Trian Fund Management owns just under 5% of Solventum and on Monday wrote to the company's board to push for changes. Shareholders would be better off with a spin-off of the software technology business ​because it would be more tax efficient and allow them to participate in gains of two strong businesses, the hedge fund argued.

US FDA approves BridgeBio's drug ‌for rare muscle ​disease

The US Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it has approved BridgeBio Pharma's drug for a rare inherited muscle disease, making it the first treatment to receive the health regulator's nod for the condition. The oral drug, BBP-418, branded as Welgemda, will be used to treat patients with a form of limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, or LGMD — a group of inherited genetic disorders characterized by progressive muscle weakness and wasting.

Arcus halts late-stage pancreatic cancer trial after failed interim analysis

Arcus Biosciences said on Monday it will discontinue its late-stage study testing an experimental pancreatic cancer drug after an interim analysis failed to show improved a survival benefit. The drug developer's shares fell 2.4% premarket.

India finds sample of popular Bisleri water unsafe, to widen checks to all brands

India's food safety regulator ‌has found a sample of Bisleri International's drinking water unsafe in a major setback for the country's biggest and best-known bottled water brand endorsed by Bollywood stars, with a government source saying samples from all companies would now be tested. The eponymous brand Bisleri's 20-cent bottles have made it a household name in India, where poor water quality has turned bottled water into a necessity for homes and restaurants, while its large cans are a regular feature in offices that use water dispensers.

UK records highest number of heat-related deaths in 2026

Heat-associated deaths in Britain reached 5,258 during the summer of 2026, marking the highest annual total since records began in 2016, according to the UK Health Security Agency. The toll comes after Europe experienced another summer marked by prolonged periods of extreme heat, which scientists say are becoming more frequent and intense because of climate change.

Factbox-Major deals involving US drugmakers and biotechs over the past decade

French drugmaker Sanofi has agreed to buy US-based Insmed for about $41 billion in cash, betting on the respiratory drugmaker to help drive growth beyond its blockbuster ‌medicine Dupixent. The move adds to a growing list of high-profile transactions over the past decade by US pharmaceutical companies to acquire promising therapies in fields ranging from oncology and neurology to rare diseases and obesity.

Virbac to invest €320 million in France, seeks stronger support for future projects

Veterinary products maker Virbac will invest €320 million ($352 million) in France between 2025 and 2030, €95 million of which has been previously announced, it said on Monday as part of the "Choose France" summit for French companies. The 2026 edition of ‌the summit, launched by President Emmanuel Macron to promote investment in France, brings together around 250 business leaders and showcases 273 industrial projects with a total worth of €42.5 billion.

Medtronic posts mixed quarterly results, maintains annual forecast

Medtronic on Tuesday beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit by a cent, supported by steady demand for its heart devices, though quarterly revenue fell short of expectations. Shares of the company were down over 3% in premarket trading.

US reports three bird flu cases, one death in Washington state, WHO says

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday it had been notified by the United States of three confirmed human cases of bird flu in Washington state, including one death. All three cases were adults who worked on dairy farms in Yakima County, Washington state, where the avian influenza virus was recently detected in cattle, the WHO said.

Bayer shares slip despite Roundup settlement approval

Shares in Bayer were down in choppy trade on Monday after a Missouri judge approved the German group's $7.25 billion Roundup settlement on Friday. The shares were up as much as 4.5% shortly after the market opened, but reversed gains to trade 3% lower by 0835 GMT.

US Medicare says price cuts on 13 more drugs will reduce spending by 45%

The US Medicare health plan on Monday said new, lower prices for ⁠13 of its costliest drugs, ​including Gilead's HIV treatment Biktarvy and Eli Lilly's diabetes drug Trulicity, will cut costs by 45% compared with recent annual spending on those ⁠medicines, or about $9.2 billion. The price reductions, which take effect in 2028, are the third annual round of negotiated cuts under the former Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Medicare, the federal health plan covering over 67 million people aged 65 and over, was previously barred by law from negotiating prices with drugmakers.

Sanofi’s pricey $41 bln deal scratches what itches

Sanofi boss Belén Garijo is scratching several itches - without drawing blood. On Tuesday, the $116 billion French pharma group’s CEO announced she was splurging $41 billion on US rare-disease specialist Insmed. On most metrics, the deal maths look shaky. But the target’s approved drugs will help replenish Sanofi’s revenues when ⁠its star eczema drug Dupixent comes off patent in 2031. If they also complement Sanofi's recent Regeneron deal, Garijo's gamble could pay off even more. Sanofi faces the same dilemma as many of its Big Pharma peers. Analysts at Visible Alpha reckon Sanofi’s sales will fall by $18 billion in the five years following its US patent expiry. As a result, Sanofi is now the cheapest European pharma stock and is only valued on nine times its expected earnings, compared to nearly 19 times for Swiss rival Roche and almost 16 times for AstraZeneca.

US FDA approves Roche's breast cancer pill ​for early-stage patients

The US FDA on Monday said it has approved Roche's oral breast cancer drug Wilserdly for certain early-stage patients, making it the first new hormone therapy for the condition in more than two decades. Wilserdly, also known as giredestrant, is approved for people with estrogen receptor-positive, HER2-negative stage I to III breast cancer at intermediate to high risk of recurrence after surgery. The subtype accounts for about 70% of breast cancer cases, the FDA said

US bill ⁠aims to clear hurdle to medication for people with opioid addiction

A pair of Democratic US lawmakers on Tuesday unveiled a bill aimed at improving access to buprenorphine, a medication that can effectively treat opioid addiction but is not commonly used. The so-called BUPE for Recovery Act, authored by US Senator Martin Heinrich of New Mexico and New York Representative Paul Tonko, is designed to remove a regulatory hurdle pharmacies face when ordering the drug, Heinrich's office told Reuters.

Lilly to acquire Huntington's disease drug developer LoQus23 for up to $725 million

Eli Lilly will acquire LoQus23 Therapeutics for up to $725 million, giving the US drugmaker a foothold in Huntington's disease therapies, an area where no ⁠disease-modifying treatments have ​yet been approved. The deal, announced on Monday, is the latest in Lilly's acquisition spree, fueled by cash from booming demand for its obesity drugs. Shares of the drugmaker were up 2% in morning trading.

Roche expects approved cancer pill to become its best-selling drug

Swiss drugmaker Roche is betting that its newly approved breast cancer pill Wilserdly could become the company's best-selling medicine, rivalling its $8.3 billion multiple sclerosis blockbuster. The US Food and Drug Administration approved Wilserdly, known chemically as giredestrant, for certain early stage breast cancer on Monday, making it the first new hormone therapy for the condition to receive the green light in more than two decades.

Capricor weighs 'draconian' job cuts after FDA declines to approve Duchenne therapy

Capricor Therapeutics lost most of its market value and is weighing several hundred job cuts after the US FDA once again rejected its experimental cell therapy for a muscle-wasting disease and requested a new clinical trial that the cash-strapped biotech says it cannot afford to run. The potential job cuts could affect several hundred employees, Chief Executive Linda Marbán ⁠told Reuters on Monday, adding that "We're still evaluating that, but it's going to be draconian." Capricor has only 306 full-time employees, the company said.

Measles-related deaths in Pennsylvania rise to nine

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday reported another death linked to this year's measles outbreak, taking the total number of fatalities associated with the highly contagious viral disease to nine, from eight last week. The latest death involved an unvaccinated resident of Centre County in central Pennsylvania who tested positive ⁠for measles, the department said.

Hims launches testosterone treatments in the United Kingdom

Telehealth company Hims & Hers said on Tuesday it has begun offering testosterone treatments in ⁠the United Kingdom in a further expansion of its international business. Treatment options include enclomiphene, an unlicensed pill that stimulates natural testosterone production, and Testogel, a testosterone gel sold by Besins Healthcare that is applied to the skin.

Global vaccine group aims to buy 1.5 million doses of new Ebola Bundibugyo shot for Congo

The global vaccine alliance Gavi said on Tuesday it plans to buy up to 1.5 million doses of an experimental new vaccine against the rare species of the Ebola virus responsible for a huge outbreak in Congo, if it proves to be safe and effective. The vaccine, developed by Britain's University of Oxford and the Serum Institute of India, is in trials in the Democratic Republic of Congo. So far, there are no licensed treatments ‌or vaccines for the Bundibugyo species of Ebola, which has caused the outbreak that has killed ‌more than 5,700 people in Congo.

Kymera's eczema pill posts trial results on par with industry leader, shares jump

Kymera Therapeutics said on Monday its experimental daily pill significantly improved eczema symptoms in a mid-stage study, boosting its bid to offer an oral alternative to blockbuster ​injectable treatments for the chronic skin condition. Kymera shares jumped nearly 35% to hit an all-time high of $155.23 in afternoon trading.