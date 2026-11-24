Two men have ​been arrested on suspicion of burglary ​and trespass after a break-in ‌at ​the country residence of Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, British police said on Tuesday.

Norfolk Constabulary said police were ‌called on Monday night following a report of suspicious activity at a property on the royal family's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, eastern England. The property was unoccupied at the time, police ‌added. The Sun newspaper first reported that police were investigating a break-in at Anmer ‌Hall, a 10-bedroom house which the late Queen Elizabeth gave William and Kate as a wedding present in 2011.

Although they use the country retreat for holidays and short breaks, their main home is on the ⁠Windsor ​Castle estate to ⁠the west of London. A spokesperson for William said they did not comment on security matters.

The news came as ⁠William visited Prime Minister Andy Burnham at the British leader's office, 10 Downing Street. While the British ​royals often mingle with political leaders and government ministers at formal occasions, visits ⁠to Downing Street, the official residence of British leaders since 1735, are more infrequent.

The late Queen Elizabeth dined ⁠with ​Winston Churchill at 'Number 10' in 1955 on the eve of his resignation and became the first monarch for possibly 200 years to attend a Cabinet meeting there ⁠in 2012 during her Diamond Jubilee year. As heir, King Charles also made a number ⁠of trips to ⁠Downing Street to attend meetings and see how the government functioned, while William's late mother Princess Diana also visited almost exactly 37 years ‌ago in ‌1989.