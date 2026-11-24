Romanian central bank unanimously voted to hold rates at Nov 12 meeting-minutes
The Romanian central bank board unanimously voted to hold its benchmark interest rate at 6.50% at its November 12 meeting, minutes showed on Tuesday.
The Romanian central bank board unanimously voted to hold its benchmark interest rate at 6.50% at its November 12 meeting, minutes showed on Tuesday.
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