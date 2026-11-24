Slovakia's parliament voted on Tuesday to scrap mail-in ​voting, a decision the ruling coalition defended ​as protection of ballot secrecy ‌but ​the opposition said was a move to hurt its chances before an election due late next year. The central European country's ‌parliament approved the proposal, presented by deputies for the ruling leftist-nationalist government, with the backing of 79 out of 150 lawmakers.

Under the change, voters will be able to cast votes at embassies and ‌consulates, but not by mail. A report accompanying the bill said the change sought ‌to secure a transparent voting process. The opposition, which fared much better among Slovaks living or travelling abroad than the government parties in the last election in 2023, said the change was politically motivated and that it would ⁠challenge ​it at the Constitutional ⁠Court.

"This is a rape of democracy," Michal Simecka, leader of the largest opposition party Progressive Slovakia, said ⁠after the vote. "They are afraid that voters will present them a bill in the September election." In the ​2023 election, the pro-European, liberal PS won 61.7% of votes cast abroad, versus just ⁠6.1% for the main government party, Smer-SSD, of Prime Minister Robert Fico. Overall, Smer-SSD won 22.9% versus 18% for ⁠PS. ​Votes abroad accounted for 2% of all votes.

Opinion polls in recent months showed that an array of liberal and conservative opposition parties would between them win more votes ⁠than the current ruling coalition, which has often clashed with European partners and EU institutions ⁠over democratic standards, has ⁠halted military aid for Ukraine and has opposed sanctions on Russia. The fragmented Slovak political scene and strained relations among some opposition parties have, ‌however, kept ‌the election outcome uncertain.