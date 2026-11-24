US stocks were ​set to tumble on Tuesday as the early euphoria after Jensen ‌Huang's ​return to Nvidia faded, with investors cautious about further AI-driven gains and US inflation data. Nvidia's shares dropped nearly 5% in US premarket trading, having soared 31.5% on Monday after the AI chip giant reinstated Huang as CEO under pressure from US President Donald Trump.

Nasdaq futures fell 2.2% after the tech-heavy index climbed ‌by nearly 7% the previous day. Anthropic briefly fell below its IPO price of $83, a striking drop only days after the Claude developer's record-breaking market debut. The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 0.6%, weighed down by a sharp slump in miners.

AI WHIRLWIND Huang's comeback capped a whirlwind week of events that whipped markets and tore through the AI ecosystem, which has relied on Nvidia for everything from supplying chips to bankrolling the industry's massive buildout. ‌But it also left unanswered questions over Huang, who had resigned after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

"With Jensen's return, it assures people massively and gives hope that the ‌data centre construction continues and that boosts US GDP," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG Group in London. "But it then opens up a whole list of questions that may not be answered very quickly. What did he know? What else did he do? How much went to China? And these questions will continue to chip away at market confidence."

Nvidia shares marked their biggest daily percentage gain in 23 years on Monday and restored nearly $1 trillion in value to the company, though the stock ⁠remains about 30% ​below its record highs in October. Asian stocks rallied sharply, ⁠echoing a strong overnight session on Wall Street, on expectations that Huang's return as CEO would dispel uncertainty over product plans and the risk of scaling back investments in AI startups.

"By the end of the day, these businesses need to make ⁠enough money to justify investors' expectations. My point is: Jensen's return does not solve this. So the sentiment is more emotional than sensible, in my opinion," Glenn Yin, director of research at online trading platform ACCM, told the Reuters Global ​Markets Forum. Chinese shares were an exception to the relief rally, making only small gains owing to concerns that tighter curbs on exports of US chips are in the works.

DOLLAR AND BONDS ⁠AWAIT INFLATION DATA Investors are set to focus on Wednesday's PCE Index data , the last key data set ahead of the Federal Reserve's final meeting of 2026 in December.

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said late on Monday that persistently high inflation continues ⁠to ​point the US central bank towards tighter monetary policy, while emphasising that the pace of future increases to interest rates will depend on incoming economic data. Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in an increase at the US central bank's December meeting as a certainty, compared with 89% odds on Friday, when stocks tumbled, CME Group's FedWatch tool shows. However, the market-implied chance of a supersized increase of 50 ⁠basis points was wiped out by Tuesday morning.

The dollar retreated by 0.4% against a basket of major currencies, easing from a 20-month high touched earlier in the session. The yield on the benchmark ⁠US 2-year Treasury note dipped and was last at 4.6415%, ⁠while the yield on the 10-year note edged down to 4.8919%. Brent crude futures firmed to $89.61 a barrel but remained near a three-month low touched earlier in the session on rising Middle East supplies.

Spot gold lost 0.4% to $3,626.40 an ounce while copper, a key material in data-centre infrastructure, retreated 3% after jumping 5% ‌on Monday.