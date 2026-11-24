Poland accused Moscow ‌on ​Tuesday of deliberately violating its airspace after saying a Russian surveillance drone briefly crossed the border, in an incident likely to fuel concerns about the war in Ukraine spreading beyond the country's borders.

The Russian embassy in Warsaw did not ‌immediately reply to an emailed request for comment. A series of incidents in recent days has heightened fears of escalation beyond Ukraine, where Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.

Moscow on Monday accused Estonia, a NATO and European Union member state, of a range of hostile actions "on the verge of triggering open war", after Estonia announced the closure ‌of their land border. In other incidents, Warsaw said three Russian Kh-101 missiles landed in Poland on Friday, and a Russian cargo ship with links to the military ‌was hit by drones and caught fire in the Baltic Sea on Saturday in what Finland said was likely an attack by Ukraine. On Sunday, Ukraine sank a Russian naval corvette in a Libyan port using maritime drones.

"Unfortunately, I feel threatened. Every morning, when I turn on the news, I listen to see if there have been any further attacks. You go to bed at ⁠night, but you ​never know what you’ll wake up to ⁠or what might happen," said Grazyna Lewandowska, a pensioner from Warsaw. "I suspect that, in a sense, this is a provocation by Russia — a test to see how our citizens react... whether ⁠we will respond, or whether we will simply sit back and watch it happen."

POLAND SAYS AIRSPACE BREACH WAS 'INTENTIONAL ACT' The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said shortly before midnight local ​time on Monday that a drone had briefly violated Poland's airspace.

It said authorisation had been given to shoot the drone down, but a decision ⁠had been taken not to open fire after it changed course and headed east, "taking into account the potential threat to civilians". "It's hard to imagine this being a coincidence, so we assume it was an intentional ⁠act," ​Polish Deputy Defence Minister Pawel Zalewski told private radio station RMF FM.

Another deputy defence minister, Stanislaw Wziatek, told public radio station PR24 that the object was a Russian surveillance drone. He said the drone had been flying over a densely populated area and that shooting it down could have caused significant damage because of ⁠falling debris.

Zalewski said on Monday that NATO would deploy an AWACS early-warning system aircraft to Poland as part of its response to the missile incident. "...these missiles and ⁠drones — they don’t always stay on course, ⁠they end up going astray," said Wojtek, a pensioner from Tarnobrzeg in the southeastern Podkarpackie region bordering Ukraine.

"Instead of scrambling our own jets for nothing, our side should be shooting them down the moment they’re within 100 km of our border."