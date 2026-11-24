​The ​US Transportation Security ‌Administration on ​Tuesday forecasts it will ‌screen 17.6 million air passengers during the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel ‌period.

The TSA expects to ‌screen more than 3 million passenger on Sunday, which would ⁠be ​the ⁠first time this year to ⁠top that figure. The Federal Aviation ​Administration said separately it expects ⁠nearly 418,000 flights to operate ⁠over ​the nine-day holiday period, the highest in 16 ⁠years. The FAA forecasts 52,345 flights ⁠on ⁠Tuesday, the highest for any day ‌during ‌the period.