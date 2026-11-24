US agency expects to screen 17.6 million air travelers over Thanksgiving holiday
The US Transportation Security Administration on Tuesday forecasts it will screen 17.6 million air passengers during the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel period.
The TSA expects to screen more than 3 million passenger on Sunday, which would be the first time this year to top that figure. The Federal Aviation Administration said separately it expects nearly 418,000 flights to operate over the nine-day holiday period, the highest in 16 years. The FAA forecasts 52,345 flights on Tuesday, the highest for any day during the period.