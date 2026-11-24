Boxing-Khelif's comeback bout to go ahead with new opponent after Sarabia withdrawal
Algeria's Imane Khelif is set to make her first appearance since winning Olympic gold in 2024 after organisers confirmed on Tuesday that her scheduled bout on December 15 will go ahead despite the withdrawal of opponent Clarida Sarabia. Khelif has not competed at official events since winning the women's welterweight division at the Paris Games amid a gender dispute over her eligibility.
She had been due to fight Dutch boxer Sarabia, 21, in a six-round professional bout in Paris. "The opponent did have to withdraw from the fight for administrative reasons," a spokesperson for promoter Stair Event told Reuters.
"But the bout is still scheduled for December 15. We'll announce the opponent soon." In February, Khelif said she was open to genetic testing only if administered by the International Olympic Committee.
Sarabia's promoter Sube La Mano Promotions said the decision to withdraw was made after careful consideration of the circumstances and her professional interests. "Out of respect for the promoter and all parties involved, we prefer to keep the details of our private discussions confidential," a spokesperson said.
"Clarida was looking forward to this opportunity, and we remain open to making this fight happen in the future."