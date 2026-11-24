The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 fell on Tuesday as investors retreated from AI-linked shares after an Nvidia-fueled rally, with attention turning to this week's inflation data for a definitive clue on the Federal Reserve's policy path ahead of its ‌December meeting. Sentiment was further dented by a Wall Street Journal report that the US was preparing to raise tariffs on China and other countries.

"Oil prices, the hawkish Federal Reserve, inflation — just bringing Jensen Huang back doesn't solve any of that. It just maybe solves the near-term question of who's going to run Nvidia, but it doesn't resolve anything else," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at ‌Dakota Wealth. "And I think that little bit of reality is just sort of coming back into investors' minds."

The pullback followed outsized gains on Monday, when Jensen Huang was reinstated ‌as Nvidia's CEO in a historic reversal. Nvidia shares surged 31.5% in that session, adding nearly $1 trillion to the company's market value. On Tuesday, the stock fell 5.8% as investors weighed the implications of Huang's reinstatement, focusing on the political and governance risks surrounding his return.

Semiconductor stocks also followed suit after a fleeting respite on Monday, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor index down 5.8% after gaining over 14% on Monday. Neocloud and data-center companies, which surged in the prior session, ⁠gave up ​some of their gains. CoreWeave was down 6.9%, while ⁠IREN and Nebius lost 9% and 7.3%, respectively.

The S&P 500 information technology index fell 2.4%, leading declines on the benchmark. However, defensive stocks including healthcare and consumer staples were trading higher as investors took shelter from the AI-driven trade. Gains ⁠in these sectors helped the Dow Jones stay in positive territory.

Before Monday's rebound, AI-linked stocks had struggled for weeks as investors questioned the sector's debt-fueled spending and the returns it could generate. Anthropic's shares fell 6.9% ​to $81.60, dropping below their $83 IPO price as enthusiasm surrounding the AI startup's blockbuster market debut last week faded after the listing failed to rekindle sentiment towards the AI trade.

Amazon ⁠was off 0.5% and Alphabet fell 1%. Both companies are among Anthropic's biggest investors. At 9:54 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 202.05 points, or 0.41%, to 49,797.36, the S&P 500 lost 33.90 points, or 0.47%, to 7,203.27 ⁠and ​the Nasdaq Composite lost 291.32 points, or 1.21%, to 23,798.24.

Adding to policymakers' recent calls for caution, New York Fed President John Williams said on Monday that persistently high inflation continued to point to tighter monetary policy. Wednesday's US PCE inflation report will be the final major data release before the year's last Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

Money markets show traders are fully ⁠pricing in a 25-basis-point Fed rate hike next month and see a slim chance of a 50-basis-point move, up from zero a day earlier, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. Among other ⁠movers, Hewlett Packard Enterprise fell 14% as investors focused ⁠on margin pressure despite a sharply raised fiscal 2027 outlook.

Discount retailer Dollar Tree gained 10.1% after raising its annual profit forecast. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.02-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.16-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 6 new 52-week ‌highs and 2 new lows ‌while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 27 new highs and 141 new lows.