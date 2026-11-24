Swedish parliament to vote on Moderates leader Kristersson to remain prime minister
Sweden's parliament speaker said on Tuesday he has scheduled a vote on Moderates party leader Ulf Kristersson to remain prime minister, in a bid to end a gridlock that has left the country without a permanent government since a September election. Kristersson's right-wing bloc lost its majority in the election but was later asked by the speaker to try to form a new government after the centre-left opposition parties repeatedly failed to reach a deal on how to share power.
It remains unclear whether Kristersson can muster enough support from lawmakers for a centre-right government in the vote planned for November 30.