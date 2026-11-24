Sweden's ​parliament speaker said ​on Tuesday ‌he has ​scheduled a vote on Moderates party leader ‌Ulf Kristersson to remain prime minister, in a bid to end a gridlock ‌that has left the country without ‌a permanent government since a September election. Kristersson's right-wing bloc lost its majority in the election ⁠but ​was ⁠later asked by the speaker to try ⁠to form a new government after the ​centre-left opposition parties repeatedly failed to reach ⁠a deal on how to share ⁠power.

It ​remains unclear whether Kristersson can muster enough support from lawmakers for ⁠a centre-right government in the vote planned ⁠for ⁠November 30.