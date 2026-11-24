Mexico ​has 12 ‌active cases of ​measles, all of them in the southern ‌state of Chiapas, Health Minister David Kershenobich said on Tuesday, adding that high vaccination coverage ‌makes an outbreak less likely.

Mexico, ‌along with the United States and Bolivia, lost its measles-free status, the Pan American Health ⁠Organization (PAHO) reported ​last ⁠week, after failing to curb the endemic transmission ⁠of this highly contagious virus. "We now have ​90% of the population vaccinated, which ⁠makes an outbreak much less likely," Kershenobich said ⁠at ​the president's daily press conference.

He said 10 million doses of the ⁠measles vaccine are available, adding that the supply ⁠is "more ⁠than enough."