US House Democrats probing investments made by Donald Trump ​Jr. and 1789 Capital have sent letters to Polymarket, Juul and ‌other ​companies tied to the president's son's venture capital firm, despite an executive order last week aimed at limiting investigations into the Trump administration. In letters made public on Tuesday, incoming Democratic House Judiciary Chairman Jamie Raskin asked the companies — including GrabAGun and Hadrian Automation — for records of communications with 1789 Capital.

Raskin cited 1789 ‌Capital's "striking success in predicting both the imminent award of government contracts and the release of favorable regulatory actions to its portfolio or affiliated companies," saying Trump Jr. either had provided "magical new clairvoyant powers" or there was "a brazen conspiracy" to "rig both public policy and the markets in order to enrich the First Family." Democrats, who take control of Congress in January after winning majorities in both the House and Senate, are preparing a flurry of ‌investigations into Republican President Donald Trump and his administration, from contracts and potential conflicts of interest to immigration and the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

Representatives for Trump Jr., 1789 Capital, Polymarket, GrabAGun and Hadrian Automation did ‌not immediately return requests for comment. Juul said it had received the letter and intended "to cooperate with any Congressional effort to understand our company, our commitment to combating underage vaping, and our mission to help adult smokers of combustible cigarettes transition completely away from smoking."

1789 Capital President Omeed Malik and Trump Jr., a partner at the firm, denied any wrongdoing at an Axios event last week. Trump sought on Friday to curb cooperation between the private sector and Congress, ordering companies with federal contracts to alert the ⁠White House ​before sharing information with lawmakers and withhold material deemed confidential, ⁠in a move likely to face legal challenges.

Under the US Constitution, Congress has oversight powers and authority to obtain information, including via subpoenas that the administration has sought to limit in scope. "SERENDIPITOUS TIMING"

In his letter to Polymarket, Raskin said the prediction market ⁠company "has been the beneficiary of 1789 Capital's serendipitous timing." He said it was "effectively banned" before Trump returned to office, after which an investigation into the company was closed and an acquisition approved. "Only after the Trump Administration had cleared ​the way for Polymarket to compete in the U.S. market did the company disclose that 1789 Capital reportedly invested tens of millions of dollars in the company," he wrote.

Raskin also pointed ⁠to July 2025, when restrictions on sales of Juul's cartridge-based flavored e-cigarettes were eased with the authorization of sales of menthol and other Juul products. This followed a March 2025 $5 million stake in the company from 1789 Capital. More Juul products were then authorized ⁠earlier this ​year, he added. Raskin also pointed to GrabAGun, which went public in 2025 after merging with Colombier Acquisition Corp. II, a special purpose acquisition company backed by Malik. In May 2026, the Trump administration proposed rules to make it easier to direct-ship guns to customers, he said.

He also questioned Hadrian Automation, a manufacturing company that he said 1789 Capital invested in after large donations were made to Trump-aligned political ⁠entities. The US Navy in 2026 announced a $900 million partnership to produce submarines and awarded the company an $80 million contract for a weapons manufacturing facility, while Hadrian continued to make political donations, Raskin said. Raskin ⁠said that the president himself has publicly acknowledged the ⁠business conflicts, telling CNBC in July "I feel badly in a way for my kids... because the presidency is so powerful, so big, everything — if they buy a cupcake company, well, the energy to make the cupcakes is sort of like, how’s my energy policy — so therefore you have a conflict. Almost anything ‌they do... if they buy ‌an energy efficient truck, they have inside information."