Fast-food chain Wendy's and restaurant software ​provider NCR Voyix have been sued in ​US federal court by a ‌customer ​who says they conspired to inflate menu prices nationwide by centralizing pricing decisions and sharing sensitive sales data across the franchise network.

The proposed ‌class action, filed on Monday in federal court in Maryland, alleges that Wendy's collects and shares transaction-level point-of-sale data through NCR's Aloha system and uses that information to coordinate pricing across restaurants that are supposed ‌to compete with one another. Wendy’s and NCR Voyix did not immediately respond to requests for ‌comment.

The lawsuit is part of a growing wave of cases challenging how companies use pricing data and technology. McDonald’s was sued in October over its alleged misuse of technology tools to illegally set prices, following a Reuters report detailing ⁠how ​McDonald's is using AI ⁠to guide menu prices. McDonald's has denied wrongdoing.

In the Wendy's case, California resident Andy Garcia alleged that Wendy's functions as ⁠a "common decisionmaker" for thousands of independent franchisees and company-owned restaurants, dictating consumer prices in violation of US antitrust ​law. Garcia filed the lawsuit on behalf of at least tens of thousands of Wendy’s ⁠customers. Allen Neumark, a lawyer for the plaintiff in the Wendy’s lawsuit, said in a statement that Wendy’s is using ⁠a ​pricing system to manipulate the market for its products. The scheme began as early as 2016, according to the lawsuit.

“Wendy’s tells its investors that franchisees set their own prices. But this ⁠is false,” Neumark said. “And when businesses that should be competing stop competing on price, consumers pay more.” The ⁠lawsuit alleges Wendy's ⁠requires competing franchisees to use NCR's Aloha point-of-sale software and provide detailed sales and pricing information.

The complaint seeks unspecified monetary damages and a court order ‌stopping the alleged ‌pricing coordination.