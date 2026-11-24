Delhi: Three arrested after alleged gang-rape case in Preet Vihar
Three people, including two women, have been arrested in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 22-year-old woman in Delhi's Preet Vihar area, while police are searching for other suspects, Delhi Police said.
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Three people, including two women, have been arrested in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 22-year-old woman in Delhi's Preet Vihar area, while police are searching for other suspects, Delhi Police said. The survivor, who reportedly works at a cafe in Karkardooma, was acquainted with the accused and had allegedly gone to a party with them.
According to the account, a group of seven people arrived at a cafe in Preet Vihar last night. Although the cafe had closed at 11:30 pm, one of the individuals had a key, which was allegedly used to open the premises for a party. The group reportedly consumed alcohol and left the cafe around 3:30 am. Shortly afterwards, the 22-year-old woman alleged that two men had sexually assaulted her, while the other members of the group had assisted them, the police stated.
Following the complaint, police registered a case under sections pertaining to gang-rape and arrested three suspects, including two women. Police are currently searching for the remaining suspects in connection with the case.
The investigation is underway. (ANI)
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