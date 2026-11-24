Former England ​captain Ben Stokes ​has registered ‌for the ​2027 Indian Premier League auction, Cricinfo reported on ‌Tuesday, with the all-rounder entering the mini-player auction in Goa on December 16. IPL rules ‌barred players who skipped the mega ‌auction from registering for the following mini auction, meaning Stokes could not return to the ⁠auction ​pool ⁠until 2027.

Indian media reported, however, that the 35-year-old ⁠has been granted permission by the Board ​of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to ⁠enter this year's auction. Stokes, who retired from ⁠international ​cricket this year, last played for Chennai Super Kings in 2023 and ⁠has scored 935 runs and taken 28 ⁠wickets ⁠in 45 IPL matches across five seasons.