Tennis-Sinner set for extended spell on sidelines after knee surgery
Jannik Sinner has had surgery for a persistent knee injury, the world number two said on Tuesday, extending the Italian's long absence from the tour and leaving him unlikely to return for the Australian Open in January. "Over the past few months, together with my team we’ve tried everything to treat my injury without surgery," Sinner said in a statement.
"After some very encouraging progress early on, my knee unfortunately didn’t respond as we’d all hoped, that’s why today I underwent a minor surgery to improve the condition of my iliotibial band."