Jannik ​Sinner has ​had surgery for ‌a persistent ​knee injury, the world number ‌two said on Tuesday, extending the Italian's long absence from the tour ‌and leaving him unlikely to ‌return for the Australian Open in January. "Over the past few months, together ⁠with ​my ⁠team we’ve tried everything to treat my ⁠injury without surgery," Sinner said ​in a statement.

"After some very encouraging ⁠progress early on, my knee unfortunately ⁠didn’t ​respond as we’d all hoped, that’s why today I ⁠underwent a minor surgery to improve ⁠the ⁠condition of my iliotibial band."