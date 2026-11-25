US CIA, ODNI suffer cybersecurity breach of some unclassified information, NYT reports
The US Central Intelligence Agency and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence recently discovered a cybersecurity breach that exposed some of their unclassified information, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The intrusions affected a network that looks for intelligence insights in public, unclassified material, the Times reported, adding that it was not clear specifically what information was compromised.