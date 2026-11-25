The ​US ‌Central Intelligence Agency ​and the Office of ‌the Director of National Intelligence recently discovered a cybersecurity ‌breach that exposed ‌some of their unclassified information, the New York Times ⁠reported ​on Tuesday, ⁠citing people familiar with the ⁠matter.

The intrusions affected a ​network that looks for intelligence ⁠insights in public, unclassified ⁠material, ​the Times reported, adding that it ⁠was not clear specifically what information ⁠was ⁠compromised.