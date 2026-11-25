Twenty-five people are being held hostage at a supermarket in the Colombian city of Cartagena, President Abelardo De La Espriella said on Tuesday, adding that military and police forces have been deployed. Five older women ‌who were being held have already been released, he said.

The incident began when a group attempted to take control of an armored car transporting cash from a mall. Security camera operators advised police via a panic button, De La Espriella said. The group then "had no option but to take refuge in one of the stores," he said. Officials gave no immediate details about the ‌identities of the hostage-takers or the hostages.

Reuters images showed heavily armed military and police gathered outside an Exito supermarket in the La Castellana neighborhood. Cartagena, especially its walled ‌colonial historic district, is a popular tourist destination for both Colombians and people from other countries. "Thirty people were kidnapped, five of whom have already been released. They are older women," said De La Espriella from the city of Villavicencio, where he had traveled following an overnight car bombing that the government blamed on a group of dissidents from the former FARC rebels who reject a 2016 peace deal.

"All the capabilities of our various security ⁠forces have now ​been deployed, including special units," he added. Images ⁠on social media showed some people kneeling against the windows of the store earlier on Tuesday, their hands seemingly bound. Reuters could not immediately independently verify the images.

"For Grupo Exito, protecting the people's lives and safety is ⁠our priority," Exito supermarket said in a statement. "The situation at our store in Cartagena is being handled by the relevant authorities. As a company, we are following their guidance and their handling of the ​situation." The Rafael Nunez airport in Cartagena briefly suspended landings as the armed forces used one of the runways in connection with the incident. Landings were reopened about ⁠45 minutes after the suspension.

CAR BLAST IN VILLAVICENCIO For over 60 years, Colombia's left-wing rebel groups have battled the government and right-wing paramilitaries turned crime gangs in a civil war fueled by the cocaine trade. A 2016 peace deal — which ⁠celebrated ​its tenth anniversary this week — between the government and the leading guerrilla group, the FARC, brought some respite, but crime gangs remain hugely powerful and smaller rebel groups persist.

In one of the latest instances of violence, an overnight car blast near government offices in Villavicencio, the capital of central Meta department, injured 22 people. No one immediately claimed responsibility ⁠for the bombing. Most injuries were minor, though one person underwent surgery and was in stable condition, Villavicencio's mayor Alexander Baquero Sanabria said. The blast affected about 500 properties, including homes ⁠and businesses, he added.

De La Espriella visited ⁠the blast site on Tuesday. "To the narcoterrorists responsible, I warn you: you will answer for every drop of blood you have spilled and every business and property you have destroyed. We will make you pay. This attack will not go unpunished," he said.