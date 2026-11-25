Italy plans to scrap a measure in next year's budget that would spread over 10 years ‌around €20 billion ($21.9 billion) in tax credits mainly held by banks that stem from home renovation incentives, politicians told Reuters.

Italy's biggest bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, this month accused the government of adopting a "South American approach" to state finances, saying that ‌curbing banks' ability to use credits to reduce their tax bills was a way of restructuring ‌the country's massive public debt. Intesa Chief Executive Carlo Messina told a parliamentary committee the measure could prompt the European Central Bank (ECB) to ask domestic lenders to lower their exposure to Italy's sovereign bonds.

The Bank of Italy also warned the provision could have ⁠a significant impact ​on banks' 2026 earnings. Prime ⁠Minister Giorgia Meloni's government will find other measures to keep its debt-reduction targets on track, politicians close to the matter said.

Italy ⁠this year will overtake Greece as the country with the highest debt-to-GDP ratio in the 21-nation currency bloc. The Treasury ​sees the country's debt peaking at 138.5% of national output next year from 138.1% in 2026, ⁠before falling to 137.9% in 2028.

The tax credits are linked to home renovations carried out in 2023 under the so-called Superbonus scheme. Italian ⁠banks ​have threatened to challenge other budget measures in court, including a three-percentage-point increase in the IRES corporate tax rate.

As things stand, Italy plans to collect almost €6 billion from the financial sector to help fund ⁠tax cuts and spending hikes in next year's budget, rising to €12 billion through 2029. Banking lobby ABI said the ⁠tax hikes were ⁠contrary to Italy's constitution.

The budget must be approved by Parliament by the end of this year to avoid automatic curbs on spending and revenue measures that would otherwise ‌kick in ‌at the start of 2027. ($1 = 0.9136 euros)