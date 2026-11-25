Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Spain thought it had the 2030 World Cup final. Morocco had other plans

When Spain won a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup, officials at the ​national football association took it as given that the final would be held on their soil. As former world champions – a feat since ​repeated – and the world's second-most visited country, Spain had the sporting pedigree and tourism know-how to welcome ‌large crowds, ​so it was widely assumed the final would come to them.

Motorcycling-Injured Bagnaia to miss season finale

Francesco Bagnaia's Ducati career will end on the sidelines after the team said on Wednesday that the twice MotoGP champion was unfit for this weekend's season finale in Valencia. Bagnaia suffered a painful crash on lap one in Qatar this month when Fermin Aldeguer collided with his Ducati's rear tyre, resulting in a fractured foot and the sprint being red-flagged.

Ice hockey-IIHF to ‌appeal CAS ruling on Russia to Swiss Federal Tribunal

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) will appeal the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling to reinstate Russia in next year's world championship to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, the governing body said on Wednesday. Russia had been banned from IIHF competitions since 2022 following the nation's invasion of Ukraine.

Tennis-Rinderknech charged with refusing anti-doping test, denies wrongdoing

French tennis player Arthur Rinderknech has been charged with refusing an anti-doping test, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) told Reuters on Wednesday, hours after he denied wrongdoing and said he expected to be exonerated. The ITIA, which oversees anti-doping and anti-corruption in the sport, added the case would be heard by ‌an independent tribunal early next year and that it was disappointed details had become public.

Steelers bench Aaron Rodgers, to start Mason Rudolph

A little over 24 hours after team brass laughed the idea off, the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday night announced that quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been supplanted in the starting role by ‌Mason Rudolph. Rodgers will be inactive for the Steelers' Friday game with the Denver Broncos.

Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Qatar Grand Prix

Formula One statistics for Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit, the 22nd and penultimate round of the Formula One world championship: Lap distance: 5.419km. Total distance: 308.611km (57 laps)

Alpine skiing-Italian double Olympic champion Brignone retires from sport

Italian Alpine skier Federica Brignone, a double Olympic champion, announced her retirement on Wednesday, saying that injury prevented her from carrying on competing at the highest level. Brignone won Olympic gold in Super-G and giant slalom on home snow at the Milano Cortina Games in February, just 10 months after she had suffered multiple leg fractures and a torn anterior cruciate ligament following a crash at the Italian Championships.

Tennis-We are missing Sinner, ⁠says Alcaraz

Seven-times Grand ​Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz said on Wednesday that he misses rival Jannik Sinner and ⁠believes the Italian made the right decision to undergo knee surgery. Sinner is expected to miss the Australian Open after undergoing surgery on a persistent knee problem on Tuesday, extending an absence that has kept the 25-year-old off the tour since winning his fifth Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in July.

Biathlon-France's Perrot and Jeanmonnot start bids to retain World Cup crowns

Eric Perrot and Lou Jeanmonnot ⁠start their bids to retain their World Cup overall titles after a season in which they became the first French man and woman to top the overall standings in the same campaign. The circuit starts in Kontiolahti, Finland on Thursday with the men opening the programme in the 20 km individual. The women's 15 km individual race is on Friday.

Conor McGregor 'gearing ​up for camp' in preparation for final fight

A little over four months after Conor McGregor's comeback didn't go as hoped, it appears he is gearing up for a potential final fight and one last bout against Max Holloway. A recent Instagram post McGregor shared with his Mac ⁠Energy drink brand showed the MMA legend training with a caption that read: "Fully back in the gym. Leg presses, deadlifts, loading up the knee and building serious power. Knee is primed, strength is returning, and the body is firing on all cylinders. Gearing up for camp."

Motor racing-New clashes, old feuds keep F1 in the headlines ahead of Qatar challenge

Formula One, with fractious foes Max Verstappen and George Russell ⁠revving ​up an old feud while Ferrari teammates continue to clash on track, has discord of its own to deal with ahead of a Qatar Grand Prix only recently at risk of becoming a casualty of conflict in the region. After a flight of more than 8,000 miles across 11 time zones from Las Vegas to Doha, a trek from one desert city to another, the circus arrives with the promise of more drama in the penultimate round of the season this weekend.

Alpine skiing-Lack of snow forces cancellation of Tremblant women's World Cup races

The women's Alpine skiing World Cup giant slalom races scheduled for December 5-6 in ⁠Tremblant, Canada, have been cancelled due to a lack of snow, the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) said on Wednesday. FIS said it was working on a possible rescheduling of the races.

NBA-NBA plans €10 billion push for Europe basketball arenas

The National Basketball Association said on Wednesday it plans to help mobilise ⁠at least €10 billion ($10.97 billion) for new and renovated basketball arenas and surrounding entertainment districts across Europe ⁠as it prepares to launch a new league with world governing body FIBA in 2027. The initiative would bring together major global investors including Apollo Sports Capital, Ares Management, KKR-owned Arctos, Blackstone, HPS Investment Partners, J.P. Morgan, Sixth Street and Stonepeak.

Spain, Morocco and Portugal's journey to hosting the 2030 World Cup

The following is a timeline of Spain, Portugal and Morocco's successful bid to host the 2030 World Cup, which has now brought competition to host the final. November 21, ‌2018

Reports: WR Brandon Aiyuk to visit Commanders after clearing waivers

Former ‌All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is scheduled to visit Wednesday with the Washington Commanders, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. Aiyuk, 28, cleared waivers and became an ​unrestricted free agent on Tuesday after his release from the San Francisco 49ers.