European shares closed lower on Wednesday with financials and tech stocks leading declines as higher interest rate expectations, fresh US trade uncertainties and concerns about ‌the outlook for AI stocks dented sentiment. The pan-European STOXX 600 gave up initial gains and closed 1% lower at 626.03 points.

US data showed underlying inflation rose more than expected on an annual basis in October, cementing expectations for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month. Rate-sensitive banks were ‌the biggest sectoral losers , down about 3%. Investors see an 87% chance the European Central Bank will hike borrowing costs by 25 basis points ‌in December, LSEG-compiled data showed.

The United States also unveiled a new tariff policy after President Donald Trump's first set of tariffs was struck down by the US Supreme Court in February. The announcement included the European Union, but would cap duties at the agreed 15% rate the two economies signed a deal on last year. “The market is still dealing ⁠with the ​doubts that are being raised on further ⁠capex expansion plans by the tech space. And the last thing the market needed was to now see Trump rebuilding the tariff regime once again," Aneeka Gupta, director and ⁠equity strategist at WisdomTree, said.

Technology stocks came under pressure for the ninth-straight day out of 10 as optimism around Jensen Huang's reinstatement as US chipmaker Nvidia's CEO gave ​way to concerns about AI investments not giving back returns fast enough. Technology investor Prosus reported a profit miss, amplifying those worries with the stock ⁠falling 4.9%.

Bucking the trend, automobile stocks advanced 1.5% after JPMorgan reiterated its preference for truckmakers, tyre makers and luxury carmakers. Volkswagen and BMW rose about 3% each. Spirits maker Remy Cointreau gained ⁠13.1% ​after raising its outlook.

Bureau Veritas surged 6.6%, after Bloomberg reported US private equity firm Advent International was weighing a potential bid for the French testing and certification company. However, Bureau denied any discussions with Advent. Investors also assessed data showing Germany's economy grew 0.1% in the third quarter, below a ⁠preliminary estimate of 0.2%, while Fitch warned the outlook for Western European sovereign ratings was deteriorating.

Still, a Reuters poll showed analysts expect European stocks to reach ⁠record highs in 2027, reflecting ⁠confidence in corporate earnings growth and the region's lower dependence on AI-linked technology shares. Among others, medical imaging software company Sectra jumped 11.7% after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.

Mineral wool maker Rockwool slumped 15.6% after cutting its full-year outlook.