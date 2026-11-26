South Africa coach Shukri Conrad said they still have questions to settle around ​their batting line-up, even after series wins over Australia and ​Bangladesh in the last six weeks, as they ‌turn ​their focus to a three-test home series against England. South Africa beat Bangladesh by an innings and 219 runs on Wednesday to sweep the series 2-0 and sit at the top of the World ‌Test Championship standings, on course for a place in next year’s final.

They have not, however, won a home series against England since 2000, which Conrad said would be a test of character. “International cricket is about pressure and we're reaching, arguably, the crescendo of our summer, when the Barmy Army ‌arrives in a few weeks’ time," he said.

“Character is a big thing for us and who do we think will stand up to ‌the English threat on the field, and possibly what they’re going to bring off the field as well, because it's going to be massive for us. We haven't beaten England in many years.” The three-test series against England starts at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on December 17, before tests at Centurion in Pretoria and Newlands in Cape Town.

“Obviously, ⁠there are ​a couple of things that we ⁠need to consider. I'd like to assume that (captain) Temba (Bavuma) is going to be fit for the first test. He automatically comes in, and then there's a conversation around ⁠that number five spot. "But I did say that I want to bring stability to this batting lineup. I don't want guys to feel that every time they ​walk out there, it's like an audition that they're going to. That's not the intention, and certainly not the case.”

South Africa ⁠changed their top order in the 2-1 series win over Australia and again for the Bangladesh tests, where Bavuma's calf injury kept him out of the last encounter. Conrad said ⁠the ​players would now be given time off and would not be expected to go back to their provinces for four-day matches before England arrive.

“It feels like we’ve been involved in a five-test series over the last months and you could see, you could sense that the ⁠intensity was flagging a bit, the energies weren't as high as they should be. “But we were able to muster and dig deep when ⁠we needed to, and obviously pull ⁠through. But now everybody's going to get a break.

“And if anyone is under the microscope, no one innings is going to change that. It's either the right guy or not the right guy. We'll obviously ‌talk around certain big ‌personalities, and hopefully we will make the right (selection) decisions," he added.