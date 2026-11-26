Venezuela's ​electrical energy ministry ​and its state ‌oil company ​PDVSA have each signed a "strategic alliance" with ‌Omterra, formerly Siemens Energy, state television said on Wednesday. The deals, whose signing was overseen ‌by acting President Delcy Rodriguez, will involve ‌the development of projects meant to improve the country's power system, the VTV television channel said, ⁠providing ​few ⁠further details.

Though VTV and Rodriguez referred to ⁠the company as Siemens Energy, the company, spun ​off from German power giant Siemens ⁠in 2020, is now called Omterra. Venezuelans have ⁠long ​endured patchy public services, with power blackouts for millions of people lasting hours ⁠or days. Much of the country's grid needs ⁠extensive ⁠maintenance, which Venezuela has not carried out as it struggled with ‌hyperinflation ‌and economic sanctions.