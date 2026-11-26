Venezuela signs "strategic alliance" on electricity with Omterra
Venezuela's electrical energy ministry and its state oil company PDVSA have each signed a "strategic alliance" with Omterra, formerly Siemens Energy, state television said on Wednesday. The deals, whose signing was overseen by acting President Delcy Rodriguez, will involve the development of projects meant to improve the country's power system, the VTV television channel said, providing few further details.
Though VTV and Rodriguez referred to the company as Siemens Energy, the company, spun off from German power giant Siemens in 2020, is now called Omterra. Venezuelans have long endured patchy public services, with power blackouts for millions of people lasting hours or days. Much of the country's grid needs extensive maintenance, which Venezuela has not carried out as it struggled with hyperinflation and economic sanctions.