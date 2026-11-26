Australia is set to ​pass a law on Thursday requiring producers of liquefied ​natural gas to reserve up to a ‌fifth ​of output for domestic use, in an effort to cut prices and round out supplies forecast to fall short.

The world's second-largest LNG supplier since the Iran ‌war, Australia exports far more gas than it consumes domestically with the bulk of reserves located in the north and northwest, alongside two-thirds of the export industry. The upper house Senate will vote on a bill the conservative opposition coalition has pledged not ‌to block despite flagging "flaws" remaining in policy and proposing some amendments.

"We will stand in the national interest," ‌said Nationals Senator Susan McDonald, the shadow minister for resources. "We will not oppose this legislation because we want reliable and affordable gas for Australians." The scheme, which takes effect from January 2028 with the energy regulator determining the exact amount to be reserved, is designed to cause a surplus ⁠described by ​the government as a "modest ⁠oversupply" amounting to 110% of forecast demand.

"The domestic gas reservation will deliver reliable supply of affordable gas for business and for households," said Industry ⁠Minister Tim Ayres, adding that it would also benefit jobs, manufacturing and help support new business investment. The centre-left Labor government secured ​backing from the opposition for its scheme after agreeing to exempt Western Australia, the country's biggest LNG exporting ⁠state.

The coalition would move additional amendments in the Senate to improve the bill before voting on it, including strengthening the exemption for Western Australia, McDonald ⁠said. However, ​the Greens and independents such as David Pocock oppose the scheme in its current form, adding an amendment of a tax of 25% on exports that the Senate rejected on Thursday.

Gas producers have opposed the policy, ⁠based on provisions that suppliers "must sell", warning it would drive down prices too far and deter investment in new supply. Santos' ⁠Gladstone LNG project is ⁠thought to be the hardest hit as it lacks spare gas beyond contracted volumes.

The governments of China and Japan, the two largest buyers of Australian gas, have also expressed ‌concerns over the ‌scheme.