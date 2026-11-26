Pakistan, ​Saudi Arabia ​and Turkey ‌will hold ​a meeting on their mutual defence agreement ‌in Islamabad this week, two Pakistani sources said on Thursday. Foreign ministers of Saudi ‌Arabia and Turkey are arriving in ‌Pakistan to attend the meeting, which will be held on Friday and Saturday, the ⁠sources ​told Reuters.

The ⁠three countries signed a joint defence agreement ⁠in Mecca in August amid escalating concerns ​about the increasingly aggressive US-Israeli war ⁠against Iran. Turkey has NATO's second-largest military. Saudi ⁠Arabia ​is home to Islam's holiest sites and is also one of ⁠the world's top oil exporters, while ⁠Pakistan is ⁠the only nuclear-armed Muslim country.