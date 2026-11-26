German finance ministry says Amprion investment not on agenda
Germany's finance ministry said on Thursday that the government currently has no plans to buy a stake in power grid operator Amprion, which plays a key role in the nation's transition to renewable energy, denying a media report.
Handelsblatt newspaper earlier on Thursday cited three people familiar with the matter as saying that Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil is examining a potential state investment in Amprion through state-owned lender KfW. The report comes two months after utility RWE increased its indirect stake in Amprion to about 58%, strengthening its position as the network operator's largest shareholder and fuelling debate about strategic control of critical infrastructure.