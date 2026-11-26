Bulgaria ready to back EU loan for Ukraine for civilian aid, Radev says
Bulgaria will support a proposed new €45 billion ($49 billion) EU loan to Ukraine, but only for the part earmarked for non-military aid, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said on Thursday. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last week said the new loan would consist of two parts: up to €25 billion for military aid and up to €20 billion for other help, in an effort to get member states on board that oppose supplying Ukraine with weapons.
"Bulgaria is going to take part in the loan of 20 billion (for) non-military support for Ukraine," Radev told reporters as he arrived at an EU summit in Brussels. "We have a huge historic diaspora of Bulgarians living in Ukraine, our wish is to concentrate our support in that area. We are going to contribute, but no money from Bulgaria for weapons," Radev said.
($1 = 0.9124 euros)