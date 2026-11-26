Bulgaria will ​support a proposed ​new €45 billion ($49 billion) ‌EU loan ​to Ukraine, but only for the part earmarked for non-military ‌aid, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said on Thursday. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last week said ‌the new loan would consist of two ‌parts: up to €25 billion for military aid and up to €20 billion for other help, in an effort to ⁠get ​member states ⁠on board that oppose supplying Ukraine with weapons.

"Bulgaria is ⁠going to take part in the loan of ​20 billion (for) non-military support for Ukraine," Radev ⁠told reporters as he arrived at an EU summit in ⁠Brussels. "We ​have a huge historic diaspora of Bulgarians living in Ukraine, our wish is ⁠to concentrate our support in that area. We are going ⁠to ⁠contribute, but no money from Bulgaria for weapons," Radev said.

($1 = 0.9124 euros)