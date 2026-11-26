Norwegian airline Norse Atlantic suspended flights on Thursday and intends to file for bankruptcy if a short-term financing solution is not secured urgently, ‌becoming the latest casualty of the sector-wide turmoil provoked by the Iran war. The global aviation industry is suffering its worst crisis since the COVID-19 pandemic as the conflict, which began at the end of February, disrupts operations, drives up fuel prices, and sends airlines' costs skyrocketing.

Long-haul budget carrier Norse Atlantic ‌had warned on Wednesday that its financial situation was "critical" and that it required new financing for its short-term liquidity needs and operations, an announcement that ‌sent its share price down 85%. "If a short-term financing solution is not secured urgently, it is the Board's intention to file for bankruptcy," Norse said in a statement on Thursday.

The airline has now returned all its aircraft to bases in Norway, Sweden and Britain, CEO Eivind Roald told Norwegian business daily Finansavisen. Its shares fell a further 10.2% by ⁠0830 GMT ​on Thursday, taking its year-to-date decline to ⁠99.2%.

Norse is still considering options to secure short-term financing and is in discussion with investors regarding a possible takeover that would include a financing solution, Norse said. "There can be no ⁠assurance that a viable solution will be found," it added.

European jet fuel costs more than doubled in March following supply disruptions linked to the US-Israeli war with ​Iran and have remained volatile at elevated levels through the year, hampering airlines. Fuel typically represents around a fifth of airlines' costs.

Norse launched ⁠a formal process for a potential sale or merger in July, and in October said it had signed an aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance deal whereby Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would lease ⁠two ​jets. But on Wednesday, PIA said Norse Atlantic abruptly suspended the deal, forcing it to cancel two flights.

Norse is not the only airline facing financial difficulties, with Latvian carrier airBaltic announcing earlier that it was entering Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings and restructuring as it sought to shore up ⁠new financing. Founded in 2021 by entrepreneur Bjorn Tore Larsen after Norwegian Air abandoned long-haul operations during the pandemic, Norse sought to revive budget transatlantic ⁠flying using 12 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and ⁠many former Norwegian staff.

But as a pure long-haul player, Norse Atlantic lacked a "feeder" service from regional connections, which industry analysts early on said could hamper efforts to fill the startup carrier's transatlantic flights. The airline later ‌diversified into charter and ‌aircraft leasing services as it struggled to generate profits from scheduled flights alone.

(Editing ​by Louise Rasmussen and Joe Bavier)