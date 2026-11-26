German ​Chancellor ​Friedrich ‌Merz said on Thursday ​that current proposals ‌on the European Union budget do not provide a basis ‌for an agreement ‌and that talks are only just beginning. "The amount is ⁠still ​too ⁠high. After all, the member ⁠states must be able to ​afford to pay for all ⁠of this," Merz said ⁠in Brussels, ​where leaders are expected to clash ⁠over the bloc's nearly €1.6 trillion ($1.75 ⁠trillion) ⁠budget proposal for 2028 to 2034.

($1 = €0.9124)