Germany's Merz says current EU budget proposals are no basis for deal
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Thursday that current proposals on the European Union budget do not provide a basis for an agreement and that talks are only just beginning. "The amount is still too high. After all, the member states must be able to afford to pay for all of this," Merz said in Brussels, where leaders are expected to clash over the bloc's nearly €1.6 trillion ($1.75 trillion) budget proposal for 2028 to 2034.
($1 = €0.9124)