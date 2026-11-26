German prosecutors said on Thursday they had ​arrested two Iraqi nationals suspected of belonging ​to a terrorist organisation that ‌plotted ​attacks on Jewish and other targets in Europe, including a Cologne synagogue. Germany has suffered a series of attacks and plots in ‌recent years, including a fatal attack in July in which a man who pledged allegiance to Islamic State attacked a Pride celebration in Berlin. Jewish institutions are under heightened protection after warnings of ‌threats linked to Middle East tensions.

Prosecutors said officers had detained Mostafa Al-R. in Heidelberg ‌and Ameer J. in Cologne, with their full names withheld in line with privacy rules, following 17 raids in the states of Baden-Wuerttemberg, Hesse and North Rhine-Westphalia. They said Mostafa Al-R. had ties to Mohammad Al-Saadi, ⁠an alleged member ​of an Islamist ⁠group that has said it was behind a series of attacks on US, Israeli and Jewish facilities in Europe ⁠since March.

Prosecutors said that Al-Saadi, Mostafa Al-R. and others had formed a separate organisation in late ​2025 to prepare further attacks in Germany and elsewhere in Europe. Ameer J. was ⁠a member of that group, they said. It recruited external operatives and raised funds for explosives attacks, prosecutors said.

They said ⁠that ​on two consecutive nights in late March, unidentified individuals suspected of acting on the group's behalf and carrying explosive devices had travelled to a synagogue in Cologne and another ⁠unspecified location in Europe, but no attacks were carried out for reasons that were unclear. The two ⁠suspects were due ⁠on Thursday to appear before a judge who will decide whether they remain in pre-trial detention.

Authorities said the investigation was launched because of intelligence ‌supplied by ‌Germany's domestic intelligence agency. (Writing by Friederike Heine, ​Editing by Timothy Heritage)