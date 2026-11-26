Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Thursday said the Constitution was tested not merely during extraordinary political or institutional crises but every day through the exercise of public power, stressing that institutional restraint, mutual respect and accountability were essential to the functioning of a constitutional democracy. Addressing a Constitution Day event organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), the CJI said the individual must remain at the centre of constitutional governance and that values of liberty, equality and dignity cannot be displaced by institutional efficiency, technological advancement or administrative convenience.

"The strength of the Constitution will be measured not simply by the institutions it establishes, but by the confidence it inspires in the citizen," he said. Reflecting on the shared responsibilities of the Bench and the Bar, CJI said an independent Bar strengthens the Judiciary by challenging assumptions, presenting competing perspectives and ensuring rigorous scrutiny of difficult legal questions.

He emphasised that advocates must uphold candour towards the Court, accuracy in presenting facts and authorities, and fairness in their submissions. The Judiciary, in turn, must remain open to persuasion and ensure that its decisions are backed by clear and principled reasoning. The CJI also said disagreement was not a weakness of constitutional democracy, adding that a strong Bar must be able to question, challenge and disagree, while institutions must be capable of engaging with criticism without treating every disagreement as a challenge to their authority.

"What matters is that such engagement must remain guided by reason, professional integrity and respect for constitutional processes," he said. He cautioned that when political agendas are presented as professional duty or judicial platforms are targeted for personal gains, professional integrity is impaired.

Highlighting persistent challenges in the justice delivery system, including pendency, delays and unequal access to legal representation, the CJI said the responsibility to improve the system was shared by both the Bench and the Bar. He called upon courts to strengthen processes and improve access to justice, while urging lawyers to contribute through honest advocacy, responsible case management and professional discipline. He also stressed the need to encourage younger advocates, particularly those without established professional networks.

Concluding, CJI Kant said citizens may not remember every judgment or constitutional provision but would remember whether they were heard, treated fairly and supported by the justice system when they needed it. "The true tribute to the framers lies not merely in remembering their work. It lies in carrying forward the constitutional responsibilities they entrusted to us," he said.

The event was also attended by the Minister of Law and Justice of India, Arjun Ram Meghwal. (ANI)