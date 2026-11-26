At least one crew member aboard a ship carrying diesel has died after the vessel sank off the Spanish island ‌of Ibiza on Thursday, local emergency services said, though the government said there were no signs of pollution so far.

The Malta-flagged chemical tanker Med Emre was sailing from Algeciras to Barcelona and may have been carrying up to 7,000 metric tons of diesel when it ‌sank about 30 nautical miles (56 km) off Ibiza's northwestern coast, the Balearic Islands' interior department said in a statement. Emergency services said ‌all 17 crew members were rescued, but one died after being taken directly to Ibiza's Can Misses hospital. Six others were brought to Ibiza airport and taken to two hospitals with light injuries, primarily hypothermia.

Of the remaining crew, five were taken to Valencia and five remained in good condition aboard a ⁠rescue vessel, ​they added. According to the Transport ⁠Ministry, maritime rescue service vessel Guardamar Talia had reported that it had not detected any wreckage, floating objects or signs of pollution at the site as of ⁠Thursday morning. Another rescue ship was en route to continue monitoring the area, it added.

Spain's maritime rescue service sent an aircraft and a vessel ​specialised in oil-spill response, the Clara Campoamor, to survey the area. Three helicopters took part in the rescue, along with ⁠nearby merchant vessels. Spain's merchant marine authority has activated the national maritime pollution contingency plan at level 2, the second-highest, it added.

The waters surrounding Ibiza are a ⁠habitat ​for sea turtles, dolphins and the Balearic shearwater, one of Europe's most threatened seabirds. The area is also home to extensive meadows of Posidonia oceanica seagrass, which plays a vital role in supporting marine biodiversity. Spain's worst maritime environmental disaster occurred in 2002, when ⁠the Bahamas-flagged tanker Prestige sank off the northwestern Galicia region, spilling tens of thousands of tons of heavy fuel oil and ⁠fouling hundreds of beaches in ⁠Spain and France.

The Balearic regional government said it was gathering information on the accident and its possible consequences, including any risk of fuel pollution, before deciding on further measures. Authorities did not immediately disclose the ‌nationalities of the crew ‌or the cause of the sinking.