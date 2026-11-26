US efforts to curb China's advanced chip production could put Europe at an unacceptable disadvantage, and ‌the current legislative proposal being discussed in Congress goes "way too far", Dutch trade minister Sjoerd Sjoerdsma said on Thursday. The Dutch government is lobbying hard against the bipartisan Multilateral Alignment of Technology Controls on Hardware (MATCH) Act, which ‌Congress is negotiating to attach to the annual defence policy bill.

The proposal would force US allies, including ‌the Netherlands and Japan, to adopt tougher export controls towards China or face Washington unilaterally imposing restrictions on their semiconductor equipment. This would have far-reaching consequences for Netherlands-based ASML — Europe's most valuable listed company — which makes tools needed for computer chip manufacturing and expects China ⁠to ​account for about 20% ⁠of this year's sales.

Sjoerdsma, however, said the detrimental effects would not be felt in the Netherlands alone, and other European countries' semiconductor industries ⁠would also be hit. "The consequences will be felt throughout the European Union, also as it will create a ​strong precedent," Sjoerdsma told lawmakers in Dutch parliament.

"Europe can't afford to fall behind," he said in ⁠a reference to the importance of the semiconductor industry and the rapid developments in AI. Sjoerdsma said he was working with the European ⁠Commission, Germany ​and France in an effort to prevent the MATCH Act from being attached to the defence bill.

In case that lobbying fails, the Netherlands and the EU will weigh their options to limit ⁠the consequences, he said. "We will not simply be told what to do. If the act is adopted, ⁠our message to the ⁠US administration will be to not enforce it," Sjoerdsma said.

"We will explore what options we will have for this, both bilateral and in the European context, ‌and if we ‌will need other instruments for this."