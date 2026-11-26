Trump moves to replace Texas judicial nominee opposed by Senator Cornyn
US President Donald Trump is moving to replace one of his judicial nominees in Texas after outgoing Republican Senator John Cornyn blocked the pick from advancing before Democrats take control of the Senate in January.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said late on Wednesday that his panel had received partial nomination paperwork for Steve Fahey, a former prosecutor backed by Cornyn for a Dallas-based judgeship. Trump had previously nominated US Justice Department official T. Elliot Gaiser for that seat. Cornyn last week withheld a so-called blue slip backing Gaiser, the original pick, preventing him from advancing and marking the latest instance of a Republican senator opposing a judicial nominee in the lawmaker's home state.
Cornyn, who lost a primary to a Trump-backed challenger, objected to Gaiser, saying he was not even from Texas and that the White House "was trying to jam him down our throat without adequate vetting for a lifetime job." Such opposition has complicated White House efforts to confirm as many of Trump's remaining judicial nominees as possible before Democrats assume Senate control on January 3 after winning a 56-seat majority in the recent election.
The White House has already been forced to replace one nominee opposed by his state's Republican senators. Grassley's office said the Iowa Republican would consult with his colleagues to determine whether Fahey and another newly announced nominee, North Carolina's Jim O'Neill, have viable paths to confirmation.
The White House did not respond to a request for comment. Across his two terms, Trump has secured the appointment of 295 judicial nominees to lifetime positions, including three members of the US Supreme Court's 6-3 conservative majority.
Under Senate custom, home-state senators play an influential role in selecting nominees for federal courts in their states and can effectively block trial court picks they oppose by refusing to return a blue slip signaling support. Trump nominated Gaiser to a seat on the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas after the election with the support of Texas' other Republican senator, Ted Cruz.
Gaiser, a former Ohio solicitor general, previously clerked for conservative US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and currently heads the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel, a key unit that has frequently signed off on the legality of the Trump administration's actions.