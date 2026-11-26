US President Donald Trump is moving to replace one ​of his judicial nominees in Texas after outgoing Republican ​Senator John Cornyn blocked the pick from ‌advancing before ​Democrats take control of the Senate in January.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said late on Wednesday that his panel had received partial nomination paperwork for Steve Fahey, ‌a former prosecutor backed by Cornyn for a Dallas-based judgeship. Trump had previously nominated US Justice Department official T. Elliot Gaiser for that seat. Cornyn last week withheld a so-called blue slip backing Gaiser, the original pick, preventing him from advancing and marking the ‌latest instance of a Republican senator opposing a judicial nominee in the lawmaker's home state.

Cornyn, who lost a ‌primary to a Trump-backed challenger, objected to Gaiser, saying he was not even from Texas and that the White House "was trying to jam him down our throat without adequate vetting for a lifetime job." Such opposition has complicated White House efforts to confirm as many of Trump's remaining judicial nominees ⁠as possible before ​Democrats assume Senate control on ⁠January 3 after winning a 56-seat majority in the recent election.

The White House has already been forced to replace one nominee opposed by his ⁠state's Republican senators. Grassley's office said the Iowa Republican would consult with his colleagues to determine whether Fahey and another newly announced nominee, North ​Carolina's Jim O'Neill, have viable paths to confirmation.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment. Across ⁠his two terms, Trump has secured the appointment of 295 judicial nominees to lifetime positions, including three members of the US Supreme Court's 6-3 conservative ⁠majority.

Under ​Senate custom, home-state senators play an influential role in selecting nominees for federal courts in their states and can effectively block trial court picks they oppose by refusing to return a blue slip signaling support. Trump nominated Gaiser to a ⁠seat on the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas after the election with the support of Texas' ⁠other Republican senator, Ted Cruz.

Gaiser, ⁠a former Ohio solicitor general, previously clerked for conservative US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and currently heads the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel, a key unit that has frequently ‌signed off on ‌the legality of the Trump administration's actions.