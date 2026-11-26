FIFA said on ​Thursday it had been ​the victim of a criminal ‌cyberattack ​that gave unauthorised access to personal and business information.

A person with direct knowledge of the matter ‌told Reuters that no files from the abandoned FIFA Forward Enterprise project were accessed. "FIFA can confirm that it has been the victim of a ‌criminal cyberattack resulting in unauthorised access to a limited set of ‌personal and business information," a FIFA spokesperson told Reuters.

FIFA strongly condemned the unlawful acquisition and publication of information, particularly personal data, adding that such actions were "a serious and ⁠unacceptable ​violation of privacy". FIFA ⁠did not say how many people or organisations were affected, when the attack took ⁠place or what the business information included. Its reference to publication did not ​say whether any data had appeared online, or where.

The person with ⁠knowledge of the matter said less than 0.1% of the total data held by ⁠world ​soccer's ruling body was affected. FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in July that his organisation had scrapped plans to sell a stake ⁠in the World Cup to private investors following a widespread backlash.

The plan had ⁠been to ⁠raise up to $4.2 billion by selling a 20% stake in a new unit that would run FIFA events, ‌including the ‌World Cup.