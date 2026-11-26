‌Mexico is ​seeking a meeting with US ‌aviation authorities to discuss permits for SpaceX to use Mexican airspace ‌and the potential relocation ‌of its launch activities, President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Thursday.

The move ⁠follows ​growing ⁠concern in Mexico over the ⁠impact of SpaceX operations near the ​U.S.-Mexico border, including rocket debris ⁠and disruptions to Mexican airspace. Speaking ⁠during ​her morning press conference, Sheinbaum said her administration ⁠had already held initial talks ⁠with ⁠the US Embassy in Mexico City.