Actor Vindu Dara Singh hailed the Information and Broadcasting Ministry's decision to prevent the release of Pakistani series 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo' in India. While talking to ANI, Vindu Dara Singh highlighted the "unpeaceful" situation between India and Pakistan, saying that Pakistani series should not be "encouraged" under such circumstances to ensure peace across borders.

"Till everything is peaceful and good across the border, why should we encourage this (Pakistani series)? It's okay. It's a good decision, no problem. Though I haven't gone too deep into this, the main thing is this: until things against each other stop at the border, it shouldn't be encouraged. Why should we give them business if they are trying to ruin our country? I think it's fair. Once they stop doing that, they stop doing any kind of wrong things to India; then India should support them. Otherwise, till that time, there's no need. I think it's right," said Vindu Dara Singh. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked Netflix to ensure that content originating in Pakistan is not made available to subscribers in India, reiterating its May 8, 2025 advisory following complaints over the possible release of Pakistani web series 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo' in the country, sources said.

According to sources, the Ministry has asked the streaming platform to comply with the advisory and maintain the position it had communicated to the government in June last year. At the time, Netflix had informed the Ministry that it had not made any film or series originating in Pakistan available to subscribers in India. The government has now asked the platform to stand by that commitment.

The latest communication follows several complaints and representations received by the Ministry regarding the possible availability of 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo' on Netflix in India. The Pakistani web series is reportedly scheduled to premiere on December 4, 2026. Several representatives have called on Netflix to keep the show off its Indian catalogue ahead of its scheduled release.

The development comes against the backdrop of the Ministry's advisory issued on May 8, 2025, which directed OTT platforms, media streaming services and digital intermediaries operating in India to discontinue content originating in Pakistan. The advisory covered various forms of digital entertainment, including web series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming content, irrespective of whether they were offered through paid subscriptions or free services.

The advisory was issued following the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed several lives and heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. The Ministry cited national security concerns and referred to cross-border links established in several terror attacks in India. It also invoked provisions under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

Meanwhile, several associations have reportedly appealed to Indian viewers to cancel their Netflix subscriptions if the platform proceeds with the release. They have also called on the government to introduce a permanent legal provision prohibiting Pakistani films, television shows, artists and other entertainment content from appearing on Indian platforms. (ANI)