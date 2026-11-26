​Qatari ​and Pakistani ‌mediators are continuing ​their efforts and are ‌transmitting ideas and suggestions between Iran and the US, Iran's Foreign ‌Minster Abbas Araqchi said in ‌a video published on his Telegram Channel on Thursday.

"Ideas have ⁠been ​put ⁠forward, I think paths can ⁠be opened, these ideas are being ​reviewed, however our main position ⁠has not changed. We have ⁠certain ​requests that have to be met and then ⁠the Strait of Hormuz can ⁠be ⁠opened," Araqchi said.