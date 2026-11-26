Mediators continue transmitting messages between Iran and US, Iran's foreign minister says
Qatari and Pakistani mediators are continuing their efforts and are transmitting ideas and suggestions between Iran and the US, Iran's Foreign Minster Abbas Araqchi said in a video published on his Telegram Channel on Thursday.
"Ideas have been put forward, I think paths can be opened, these ideas are being reviewed, however our main position has not changed. We have certain requests that have to be met and then the Strait of Hormuz can be opened," Araqchi said.