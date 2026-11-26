Argentina's Senate on Thursday ​opened debate on a bill to suspend the ​country's primary elections, a closely watched measure that ‌could bolster President ​Javier Milei's re-election prospects ahead of next year's presidential race and provide momentum for his legislative agenda as the economy slows.

The bill would still need lower house approval to be ‌voted into law, but Senate passage itself would demonstrate Milei's ability to build congressional support even without a majority in either house, analysts said. Milei's government says it has the backing of centrist and center-right allies to secure the 37 votes needed to approve the proposal in the Senate.

"We ‌will be above the 37 votes needed," said cabinet chief Diego Santilli, hours before the parliamentary debate got underway. The electoral reform ‌bill would suspend next year's primaries, reduce public financing for political parties and eliminate the mandatory presidential debate before general elections scheduled for October 2027.

After three years of spending cuts, Milei faces a challenging electoral backdrop. Most economists estimate the country entered a technical recession in the third quarter of 2026. Unemployment is rising and inflation ⁠remains high ​when compared to regional neighbors. Investors view ⁠a suspension of the primaries as improving Milei's re-election prospects by eliminating an early nationwide test of voter sentiment that has historically shaped market expectations and, in some ⁠cases, triggered sharp financial volatility.

The president's approval ratings have fallen from above 40% in January to the mid-30s, with some opinion polls suggesting the center-left Peronist ​movement has a credible path back to power. If there were no primaries, the divided Peronist opposition would be forced to ⁠settle internal rivalries without public debates, potentially complicating efforts to unite behind a single challenger, analysts said.

A Senate victory would revive momentum for Milei's legislative agenda, which has struggled ⁠to ​gain traction with lawmakers since the government's minority coalition sent the electoral bill to Congress in April. On the flip side, according to political analyst Sergio Berensztein, the reform could create the impression among voters that Milei is reluctant to face electoral scrutiny or participate ⁠in debates.

Introduced in 2009, the primaries, known locally by the Spanish acronym PASO, are held roughly two months before general elections and ⁠serve as a mechanism for ⁠parties to settle internal contests. The government says suspending them would reduce costs and simplify the electoral calendar, while critics argue their removal would weaken a key democratic safeguard by making it harder for parties to ‌settle internal rivalries ‌openly and transparently.