Two Italians ​were killed in an Iranian drone attack ​in Kuwait on Thursday, ‌Italy's foreign minister ​said, adding that the victims were technicians working for the Italian unit of German defence group Rheinmetall .

Thursday's attack marked ‌the second reported Iranian attack on the US-allied Gulf state this month. In Rome, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told the Senate that the two Rheinmetall Italia technicians were working at an air-defence surveillance ‌station in Kuwait when it was targeted by Iranian drones.

"Following a powerful explosion, ‌both of our compatriots, according to information coming from Kuwait, have died. Two other people were injured: a Pakistani national and a captain in the Kuwaiti army," Tajani said. Kuwait's Defence Ministry confirmed that the two Italians had ⁠died ​of their injuries after ⁠initially reporting that four people had been wounded by falling debris when a 'vital facility' was targeted in what ⁠it said was an Iranian attack.

It confirmed that the other two people injured were a Kuwaiti ​and a Pakistani national. The ministry said the country's military had detected and dealt with ⁠several drones within Kuwaiti airspace, adding that the attack had also caused material damage.

"I would like to ⁠express ​my deepest sympathy and solidarity to the families of the Italian victims at this time of profound grief," Tajani added. Iran's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters ⁠request for comment on the incident.

Rheinmetall declined to comment on the incident. Earlier in November, ⁠Iran said it ⁠had targeted US drone and missile sites in Kuwait after the United States struck Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.