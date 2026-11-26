New Zealand have made six changes ​to their starting XV for the ​rematch with England in ‌the Nations ​Championship third-place play-off at Twickenham on Saturday, including a return at flyhalf for Richie Mo’unga. • Mo’unga will ‌form a halfback paring with Cortez Ratima as Damian McKenzie swaps the number 10 jersey for fullback, forming a back three with wings Josh Moorby and ‌Rieko Ioane.

• Jordie Barrett will captain the team from inside centre, with ‌Leicester Fainga’anuku coming into the side in the number 13 jersey. • Asafo Aumua starts at hooker with an injury cloud over Codie Taylor, and he will have props Ethan de Groot ⁠and ​Fletcher Newell on ⁠either side.

• Scott Barrett and Fabian Holland are the lock pairing, with Anton Segner and ⁠Peter Lakai the flankers, and Wallace Sititi at number eight. • New Zealand finished second in ​the Southern Hemisphere pool following a 37-12 loss to England at ⁠Twickenham. It followed a shock 35-28 defeat by Wales.

• Those results mean New Zealand have lost ⁠five ​of their last seven tests dating back to the start of their four-match series against South Africa. Team: 15-Damian McKenzie, 14-Rieko Ioane, 13-Leicester Fainga’anuku, 12-Jordie ⁠Barrett (captain), 11-Josh Moorby, 10-Richie Mo’unga, 9-Cortez Ratima, 8-Wallace Sititi, 7-Peter Lakai, 6-Anton Segner, ⁠5-Fabian Holland, 4-Scott ⁠Barrett, 3-Fletcher Newell, 2-Asafo Aumua, 1-Ethan de Groot

Replacements: 16-George Bell, 17-Xavier Numia, 18-Pasilio Tosi, 19-Josh Lord, 20-Ethan Blackadder, 21-Cam ‌Roigard, 22-Timoci ‌Tavatavanawai, 23-Beauden Barrett