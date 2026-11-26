Sweden's ​Centre Party ​should join a ‌minority government ​led by caretaker Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson ‌of the right-wing Moderates party, its leader said on Thursday, likely breaking a ‌deadlock over who should govern the ‌Nordic country. Lawmakers are due to vote on Monday on whether Kristersson should form ⁠the ​next ⁠government, which until recently had seemed highly unlikely ⁠following the right-wing bloc's loss of ​its parliamentary majority in the September election.

Centre ⁠leader Elisabeth Thand Ringqvist's endorsement of Kristersson ⁠marks ​a shift in Swedish politics, as her party had campaigned ⁠for a proposed centre-left government under Social Democrats ⁠head ⁠Magdalena Andersson.