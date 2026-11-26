Sweden's Centre leader backs right-wing prime minister, in major shift
Sweden's Centre Party should join a minority government led by caretaker Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson of the right-wing Moderates party, its leader said on Thursday, likely breaking a deadlock over who should govern the Nordic country. Lawmakers are due to vote on Monday on whether Kristersson should form the next government, which until recently had seemed highly unlikely following the right-wing bloc's loss of its parliamentary majority in the September election.
Centre leader Elisabeth Thand Ringqvist's endorsement of Kristersson marks a shift in Swedish politics, as her party had campaigned for a proposed centre-left government under Social Democrats head Magdalena Andersson.