Turkey expects to complete work to meet MSCI's requirements by the end of December, ahead of the index provider's June 2027 deadline, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek ‌said on Thursday, as Ankara seeks to bring its capital markets in line with international standards after an investment funds crisis. Citing concerns over the integrity of Turkey's markets, MSCI said in October that unless it saw improvements it would consider downgrading the country to Frontier or Standalone Market status, which could trigger selling ‌by funds that track the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

"We are doing, and will continue to do, whatever is necessary regarding the MSCI compliance process. ‌Accelerating the MSCI compliance process is among our priorities," Simsek told a press conference on the investment funds issue. "I believe this work will be completed by December 2026," he said, adding that he was planning to meet MSCI officials in London next week.

Since September, Turkish investment funds that had concentrated their holdings in thinly traded stocks have been unable to meet investor ⁠withdrawals, prompting ​regulators to liquidate 131 funds and launch ⁠a criminal probe that has embroiled numerous senior regulatory officials and politically connected figures. Simsek also said on Thursday that work was continuing on a project to transform the Capital Markets Board ⁠and an early warning system for market manipulation would be set up after the funds crisis.

FURTHER GOVERNMENT STEPS TO PROTECT INVESTORS Five bankers and a former senior official have ​told Reuters that Turkey needs to overhaul its financial regulators after the investment fund scandal.

Speaking at the same press conference, Turkish Vice President Cevdet ⁠Yilmaz said the government would continue to take steps to protect investors while investigating market manipulators involved in the funds crisis. So far, a total of 199.25 billion lira ($3.9 billion) has been paid ⁠to ​investors in funds under liquidation, he said.

Hayati Yazici, a senior member and founder of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party, said on Tuesday he was resigning from the party's leadership as the probe widened to include his son. He said neither he nor his son had committed any ⁠wrongdoing. Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, a former minister and senior member of the AK Party, was detained this month on suspicion of financial and other ⁠offences over highly profitable stock trades just ⁠before the crisis triggered a major stock market selloff. Kaya has reportedly denied any wrongdoing.

Earlier on Thursday, state-owned Anadolu Agency reported that Simsek had authorised prosecutors to investigate former banking watchdog head and central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu over ‌suspected links to ‌the crisis.