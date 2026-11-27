Cricket-India win toss, elect to field in second test v New Zealand
India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to field in the second and final test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Friday.
India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to field in the second and final test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Friday.
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