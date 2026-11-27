Lender ​Bradesco's chairman Luiz Carlos Trabuco ‌has accepted ​President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's invitation to be Brazil's next finance minister, a person close to the matter ‌told Reuters on Thursday. Reuters earlier reported, citing two people with knowledge of the negotiations, that Lula had already approached Trabuco about taking over the finance ministry. The banker has ‌had a close relationship with the president for many years.

Trabuco and Lula are ‌expected to meet in Brasilia later on Thursday. Local magazine Veja first reported the news that the Bradesco chairman had accepted the role. Approached by Reuters, neither Bradesco nor the presidency responded to requests ⁠for comment.

Brazil's ​financial markets have ⁠deteriorated since Lula beat right-wing rival Flavio Bolsonaro in October's presidential election, with the country's real currency ⁠depreciating against the dollar, pushing Lula to sound out a market-friendly figure for the finance ministry ​to ease investors' fears. As rumors of the approach to Trabuco started circulating ⁠on Wednesday, markets responded positively, with the real gaining ground while the Brazilian stock market's benchmark index rose ⁠by ​6% on Thursday.

Lula is expected to announce a first group of ministers for his new government next week after he returns from the Mercosur summit in ⁠Montevideo, Uruguay. Other names initially considered for the finance ministry were Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, ⁠who reportedly told ⁠allies he would like the post, and Rafael Fonteles, who was re-elected governor of Piaui state.