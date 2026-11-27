Argentina's Senate passed a bill ​on Thursday to suspend the country's primary ‌elections, ​a closely watched measure that could bolster President Javier Milei's reelection prospects next year and provide momentum for his legislative agenda as the economy slows. The bill still needs lower house approval to be voted ‌into law, but Senate passage itself was expected to demonstrate Milei's ability to build congressional support even without a majority in either house, analysts said.

Lawmakers approved the bill with 43 votes in favor and 29 against. “We want a system that is more efficient. We want a system that is simpler ‌and more transparent,” said Senator Bruno Olivera of ruling party La Libertad Avanza.

The electoral reform bill would suspend next year's primaries, reduce ‌public financing for political parties and eliminate the mandatory presidential debate before general elections scheduled for October 2027. After three years of spending cuts, Milei faces a challenging electoral backdrop. Most economists estimate the country entered a technical recession in the third quarter of 2026. Unemployment is rising and inflation remains high when compared to regional neighbors.

Investors see a ⁠suspension of ​the primaries as improving Milei's reelection prospects ⁠by eliminating an early nationwide test of voter sentiment that has historically shaped market expectations and, in some cases, triggered sharp financial volatility. The president's approval rating has fallen from ⁠above 40% in January to the mid-30s, with some opinion polls suggesting the center-left Peronist movement has a credible path back to power.

If there were no ​primaries, the divided Peronist opposition would be forced to settle internal rivalries without public debates, potentially complicating efforts to unite behind ⁠a single challenger, analysts said. The Senate victory could revive momentum for Milei's legislative agenda, which has struggled to gain traction with lawmakers since the government's minority coalition sent the electoral bill ⁠to ​Congress in April.

On the flip side, according to political analyst Sergio Berensztein, the reform could create the impression among voters that Milei is reluctant to face electoral scrutiny or participate in debates. Senator Jorge Capitanich during the congressional debate said the bill promotes "a one-party system," describing it ⁠as an "absolutely regressive reform.”

Introduced in 2009, the primaries, known locally by the Spanish acronym PASO, are held roughly two months before general elections ⁠and serve as a mechanism for ⁠parties to settle internal contests. The government says suspending them would reduce costs and simplify the electoral calendar, while critics argue their removal would weaken a key democratic safeguard by making it harder for parties to settle ‌internal rivalries openly and transparently.