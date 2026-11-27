Luiz Carlos Trabuco, chairman of Brazil's second-largest private lender Bradesco , has agreed to become Brazilian finance minister next year when President Luiz Inacio Lula ‌da Silva begins a new term, the government said in a statement on Thursday. Trabuco and Lula met at the president's official residence in Brasilia earlier on Thursday, the government said. Bradesco did not reply to a request for comment.

Trabuco will face the urgent challenge of convincing investors he can ‌balance Lula's big campaign spending promises with pressure from financial markets to tackle snowballing government debt. Investors have been concerned with the rise of ‌Brazil's public debt, now at almost 83% of gross domestic product and up about 11 percentage points since the start of Lula's current term in 2023.

Brazilian financial assets, including its stocks and currency, have fallen since Lula beat rival Flavio Bolsonaro in October's presidential election, pushing the incumbent to seek a market-friendly figure for the finance role who could ⁠ease investors' concerns. As ​rumors of Lula's invitation to Trabuco ⁠started circulating on Wednesday, markets responded positively, with the real gaining ground while the Brazilian stock market's benchmark index rose 6% on Thursday.

Lula has said he wants to create ⁠economic conditions that would allow the central bank to bring down official interest rates, now among the world's highest at 13.75%. The government announced a package of fiscal ​measures on November 11 to save around 0.5% of GDP in 2027 and ensure that existing fiscal targets can be met, while ⁠honoring Lula's campaign promises of more spending on social programs.

Analysts say further cost-cutting measures would be needed to stabilize Brazil's debt and bring down borrowing costs. Economists polled by the ⁠central ​bank expect the economy will grow by just 1% in 2027 while inflation is forecast to hit 5%, above the official 3% target.

Trabuco joined Bradesco as a clerk at 17 years of age and spent more than four decades rising through its ranks. He was appointed chief ⁠executive officer in 2009 and remained in that position until 2018. His tenure at the helm was marked by the acquisition of HSBC's ⁠Brazilian operations in 2015. He has long ⁠been regarded by Lula's allies as one of the president's trusted business interlocutors and has maintained a close relationship with Lula for many years.